Remove Cars from Bay City Roads

With the prediction of six or more inches of snow, the City of Bay City has declared a Major Snow Event.

This means all cars parked on the roadway must be moved in advance of major snow accumulations to accommodate snow plows. Per city ordinance anyone who doesn’t move a vehicle off of the roadway may be ticketed or towed, resulting in fines and fees. For more information visit the city’s website and search for policies.

The city is also suggesting that anyone with extra driveway space consider offering it to a neighbor who doesn’t have a parking space during the snow event.