Remembering Supremes legend Mary Wilson

In the 1960s, they reigned supreme with a dozen No. 1 singles. Mary Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard were three girls from the Detroit projects who rivaled four lads from Liverpool. They became the sweethearts of Motown Records and blazed a trail for Black and female artists.

Their sound was silky, upbeat and infectious.

“The Supremes were partly responsible for bringing people together. There were three Black girls who had really succeeded at the American dream,” said Wilson, who died at the age of 76 on Monday.

In 1988, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Six decades after The Supremes signed with Motown, Wilson shared some big news.

“I also have some other songs, some surprising new songs, new recordings,” she said last week.

Mary Wilson of the Supremes in 1985. Photo by Paul Harris/Getty

Wilson died just two days later, but her music will always play in our memories. As Ross said Tuesday, “The Supremes will live on in our hearts.”

Some of the group’s biggest hits include “Where Did Our Love Go”, “Baby Love”, “Come See About Me”, “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again,” among countless other timeless classics.

Wilson died unexpectedly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, according to her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz. No cause of death was released.

