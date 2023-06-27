Remains of actor Julian Sands found in Southern California mountains

Human remains found on Southern California’s Mount Baldy have been identified as those of British actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking in the area more than five months ago.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday that the remains were of the missing 65-year-old actor, a Los Angeles resident. The manner of death remains under investigation.

Sands’ remains were discovered by hikers Saturday morning, the sheriff’s department reported.

He was first reported missing on Jan. 13 on Mt. Baldy, a popular hiking area located in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of downtown L.A.

Julian Sands at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. The Painted Bird photocall. Venice (Italy), September 3rd, 2019 (photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio

This past winter, California was hit by a series of historic storms, driven by atmospheric rivers, which caused flooding and mudslides statewide and also created dangerous conditions in wilderness areas.

Two days after Sands went missing, a mother of four died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mt. Baldy. Later that same month, a 75-year-old man was found and rescued after going missing on Mt. Baldy for two days.

Several unsuccessful searches were conducted for Sands, with the latest taking place on June 17, when more than 80 volunteers, deputies and staff scoured the area.

At the time, the sheriff’s department said that “portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions.”

Sands had dozens of film and television credits over his five-decade career. The credits include “A Room with a View,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “The Killing Fields,” “Ocean’s Thirteen” and “24.”