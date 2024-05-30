Remains found in 1985 identified as woman who was born in 1864

▶ Watch Video: Meet the DNA “detective” who helped solve a decades-old cold case

Skeletal remains found in a plastic bag in California in 1985 have been identified as those of a woman who was born during the American Civil War and died over a century ago, according to a lab that works with law enforcement to solve cold cases across the country.

The partial skeletal remains were found in October 1985, in a plastic bag near Channel Islands Harbor just west of Los Angeles, Othram, a lab specializing in forensic genetic genealogy, said in a news release. Att he time, it was determined that the bones belonged to a woman who had been between the ages of 35 and 50 when she died, but no other information was available. Officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The case remained cold for decades. In 2016, case information was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and a facial reconstruction was made of clay. A photo of the reconstruction was released publicly to try to generate new leads, but no matches were made despite “extensive efforts” from law enforcement, Othram said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office-Cold Case Unit worked with the county medical examiner’s office in May 2023 to submit the forensic evidence from the case to Othram. The Texas-based lab uses DNA evidence and other analysis, like forensic genetic genealogy, to help identify remains like the ones found in this case.

Othram scientists developed a DNA extract, the company said, and conducted forensic-grade genome sequencing, which requires just a small DNA sample to create a fuller profile. From that DNA profile, the company’s genetic genealogy team started conducting extensive research, which provided new leads.

Investigators connected with potential relatives, and finally, a reference sample of DNA was taken from a possible family member. That DNA sample allowed police to identify the remains as that of Gertrude Elliott-Littlehale, who had been born in 1864 and died in 1915.

Gertrude Elliott-Littlehale. Othram

Elliott-Littlehale had been buried, but her grave had been robbed, Othram said. The company did not specify when the grave was desecrated, but said that her skull had been taken and the resting place otherwise “disturbed.” Plastic bags like those Elliott-Littlehale’s remains were found in were first adapted in the 1960s and 70s, according to the United Nations’ Environment Programme, before proliferating in the 80s.

Othram did not say what the sheriff’s office plans to do with the now-identified remains.

This marks the 38th case where California officials have publicly identified an individual using Othram’s technology, the company said.

Similar research has helped officials identify decades-old remains such as those of Rodney Rumsey, who went missing in the 1980s, and the body of Sherman George, a California resident who died in Arizona in 1996 and whose body was unidentified until last year.