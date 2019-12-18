Relatives Of Those Killed By A Drunk Driver Relate How Those Crashes Affected Their Lives
Ron Mayes shows a photo of his family's van after it was hit by a drunk driver. His two daughters, Shannon and Heather were killed in the crash. He told his story, as a victim's impact statement to 15 people convicted of drunk driving. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
It’s been 19 years since Ron Mayes’ two daughters, 20-year-old Shannon and 14-year-old, Heather, were killed, October 15, 2000, by a drunk driver at the Saginaw Township intersection of Weiss and Hemmeter Roads.
For the last 14 years, Mayes and Saginaw Township Fire Captain Chris Leipert have been giving victims’ impact stories to people convicted of drunk driving. Mayes says his talk is designed to counter the glorified image of drinking by the liquor industry. Leipert talks of how these crashes affect him as a first responder. Mayes said his presentation has had a mostly positive impact on those attending the one hour session. Some participants have had very emotional reactions.
Mayes, Leipert and Val Gemmell, whose sister, Allison, was killed by a drunk driver in 1999, have been giving these talks since 20005. Tuesday’s, December 17, class at Saginaw Township Fire Station #3, was the last one for the trio. Another group will take over the monthly, court ordered, sessions.
Mayes will continue working with a group he founded, AVOID, Another View Of Impaired Driving, to tell his story.