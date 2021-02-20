Registration Options Available for COVID-19 Vaccine in Mid-Michigan
Saginaw County has administered 33,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.
That compares to just over 18,000 in Midland County and just under 20,000 in Bay County. A second mass indoor drive-through event is scheduled for Friday, February 26 at the Dow Event Center.
The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 residents in one day. Adults 65 and older can reserve a dose at saginawpublichealth.org. You can also call 211 or the Saginaw County Commission on Aging for help registering. Adults 65 to 79 should expect to wait weeks to be contacted. The current priority is adults 80 and over.
Meijer and Rite Aid are also registering adults 65 and over, and hospitals are vaccinating their own patients. Critical infrastructure businesses may register at the health department website also. One main contact should register for all employees interested in receiving the vaccine.