Register now for the “virtual” Summer Field Day
Don’t let a pandemic spoil the fun! Register now for the Michigan Wheat Program’s “virtual” (online) Field Day on Weds., June 10.
With MSU facilities closed to large groups, we’re holding Summer Field Day on-line! Skip the car trip! Click here to register now! Then we’ll send an email confirmation. As the event gets closer, we’ll email you the connection information. It’s that simple.
Our researchers have photos/videos to re-create the in-field plot tours. Topics include disease and weed control, fertility, seed “singulation,” upcoming new varieties and establishing a good wheat stand.
The full agenda is:
Welcome
Dave Milligan, Chairman, Michigan Wheat Program
Brian Horgan, Chair, MSU Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences (invited)
Research Presentations
Christy Sprague – Weed Control
Manni Singh, Dennis Pennington – Precision Planting
Marty Chilvers, Martin Nagelkirk – Disease
Dennis Pennington – Planting Date, Seeding Rate
Kurt Steinke – Fertility
Eric Olson – Variety Improvement
Regional Crop Reports from MSU Extension
Paul Gross, Bruce MacKellar, Monica Jean, Christian Tollini, Bob Battel, Ricardo Costa, Martin Nagelkirk, Dennis Pennington
Report on new Michigan Wheat Yield Contest
Jody Pollok-Newsom, MI Wheat Program Executive Director
Credits and Wrap Up
The program has approval for 4 RUP credits. CCA credits are pending.
Day of the event. Early “check-in” on June 10 is 7:40 am. We’ll have a “help” phone number with a live person available if you have any problems joining the meeting. The program begins at 8 am and concludes at 11.
Click here to view the agenda and click here to register for this free, fun program with a new virtual twist. You can also register via phone at: 1-888-WHEAT01. We require an email or cell phone number to text you the code for joining the program and to communicate any last-minute changes!