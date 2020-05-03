Register now for the new Michigan Wheat Yield Contest
If your wheat is looking good this spring and you want to put it to the test, enter before May 15 for the opportunity to become one of Michigan’s outstanding “wheat warriors.”
The Michigan Wheat Yield Contest is modeled on the successful 5-year-old National Wheat Yield Contest sponsored by the National Wheat Foundation (NWF). Click here to read more about the Michigan Wheat Yield Contest on its new web page.
We know Michigan wheat farmers produce much more than the national average of 49 bushels per acre, particularly in 2016 when Michigan had an average 89 bushels per acre yield!
What we don’t know, is which farmers grew it best in Michigan and what they did to achieve those yields.
The Michigan Wheat Yield Contest offers Michigan growers an opportunity to compete against one another, as a way to inspire creative thinking to solve production challenges in Michigan. Winners will be chosen as a straight-up highest per bushel yield in irrigated and dryland wheat for both red and white wheat.
How to Enter. To make contest entry easy, the Michigan Wheat Program has partnered with the NWF to utilize their contest registration form and entry process. Michigan farmers’ data will be used by the Michigan Wheat Program to determine the home-state winners.
If you are a Michigan wheat farmer, you pay into the Michigan Wheat Program check-off so you do not have to pay NAWG dues. Since the Michigan Wheat Program is a member of NAWG, your NAWG membership is waived.
To sign up for the Michigan contest and the National Wheat Yield Contest (they must go together), click here to visit the NAWG website. The registration and $125 entry fee are due May 15, 2020. This is the final deadline for the 2020 harvest.
Usually, the entry fee will be covered by one of the ag businesses you work with. Questions may be directed to your ag business representative. National sponsors of the contest that also cover registration fees are: Bayer/WestBred, BASF and Corteva/Pioneer. If you are utilizing one of these companies, complete your registration form but do not pay. The registration fees will be covered after the rest of your registration is submitted.
What You Can Win. Michigan’s top winners will receive free registration and lodging at the Great Lakes Crop Summit in Mt. Pleasant January 27-28, 2021. Also, recognition and awards at the Michigan Wheat Program’s Annual Meeting in March 17, 2021; and will be highlighted in a special publication honoring Michigan’s top yielding farmers.
We call those top yielders “wheat warriors!” and by winning one of the categories in the state contest, they become members of that special “wheat warriors” club. As the contest develops, there will be more opportunities for those growers.