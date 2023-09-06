Regional Scholarship Seeks to Improve Racial Harmony

For over 10 years the Bay Area Community Foundation, Midland Area Community Foundation and Saginaw Community Foundation have teamed up to offer 15, $1000 scholarships to local senior high school students.

Aaron Faist, Program Officer who oversees this scholarship program from the Bay Area Community Foundation says, “It is not about looking for the 4.0 students, it is about looking for a good students who will be a good person in our community.

Qulifications are, must be a high school senior in Bay, Midland, or Saginaw County, Michigan (regardless of ethnicity), must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, must have plans to attend a 2-year and/or 4-year degree-granting academic or vocational program

The 15 students who will receive the scholarship will be notified by mail in early December then invited to Delta College where they will discuss diversity, inclusion and the sustainability of both in their lives and the community. The scholarship ceremony will be held at Saginaw Valley State University in January.

Applications are due by October 31st at Bayfoundation.org