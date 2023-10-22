For over 10 years the Bay area, Midland and Saginaw Community Foundations have teamed up to offer 15 students $1,000 scholarships each. These scholarships are awarded to local senior high school students. Aaron Faist, Program Officer who oversees this scholarship program from the Bay Area Community Foundation says, “It is not about looking for the 4.0 students, it is about looking for a good students who will be a good person in our community.”

Applications are due by October 31st at BayFoundation.org. Students are who fit the requirements are welcome to apply for the opportunity. All applicants must provide a copy of transcript, completed FAFSA and Expected Family Contribution (EFC), write an essay between 2,500-3,000 characters, toppic being “What is your most meaningful achievement?” and a photo of the student.

More information can be found by calling the Bay Area Coumunity Founadtion, Midland Area Community Foundation or the Saginaw Community Foundation.