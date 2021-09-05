Regional Road Projects to Begin After Labor Day

Some Michigan Department of Transportation road work projects start in Saginaw County and Midland this week.
Starting Tuesday, September 7, MDOT will set bridge beams on M-52 at Marsh Creek in Saginaw County. This work is part of a $2.9 million investment to rebuild the bridge. Drivers can expect intermittent 15-minute closures while trucks unload and set beams. This work will be completed between 7:00 p.m. and midnight.
On Wednesday, September 8, MDOT will resurface M-46 from M-13 to the Saginaw River in the city of Saginaw to improve the driving surface of the roadway. One lane will remain open at all times. The work is expected to be finished by Friday, September 10.
MDOT is conducting concrete repairs on west bound US-10 near Eastman Rd. in Midland starting Tuesday, September 7. One lane will remain open on westbound US-10. The ramp from northbound Eastman to westbound US-10 will be narrowed and require a yield condition during some portions of work, which will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway. Work is expected to be finished by September 17.