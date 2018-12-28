Regional Leaders Look Forward to Exciting, Busy 2019

A lot is happening around the Great Lakes Bay Region in 2019.

From June 21-26, the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships will be held at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex. Thousands of people are expected to travel to the Great Lakes Bay Region to watch or participate in the 14 state tournament, which includes Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio North, Ohio South, Kentucky, Kansas, Missouri, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. The Great Lakes Bay Region Convention and Visitors Bureau has secured around 4,400 hotel and motel rooms in advance of the event. Saginaw Township hosted the tournament once before in 2012, generating about $12 million in economic activity.

Bay City’s River Roar is coming back in 2019, branded as Rockin’ on the River. The popular Formula One power boat races have been a Bay City staple on the Saginaw River for decades, drawing thousands of people each summer. However, the racing event was placed on hiatus in 2018 as organizers attempted to find corporate sponsorship. Rockin’ on the River will take place from July 12-14 with a new main corporate sponsor and new features, including a parade, a car cruise and show, three musical acts and the Formula One powerboat races throughout the weekend. The sponsor, Real Flavors, is a Bay City based business.

The Midland Country Club has been set as the site for the inaugural LPGA 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. The LPGA has teamed with The Dow Chemical Company to bring the world’s top female golf talent to the Great Lakes Bay Region through a four day, 144 player, 72 hole tournament. Players will be divided into 72 teams which will be revealed as early as March, and the top 70 players based on the LPGA Priority list will get to pick their partners. The tournament, with $2 million at stake, will take place July 17-20.

Finally, the Bay City Tall Ships Festival will be held July 18-21. The celebration takes place every three years as sailing ships from days of yore head up the Saginaw River and dock along Wenonah and Veterans Memorial parks. Bay City has been a host port to the Tall Ship Challenge since 2001, drawing tens of thousand of visitors each year. The city is considered one of the favorite ports to many of the ship’s crews and was awarded “Port of the Year” four times by Tall Ships America, more than any other host port in all of North America.

Each of these activities on their own can generate millions of dollars of economic activity to the region as event goers spend their money on hotels, restaurants, shops and more. With all four events happening in such close proximity to one another, the Great Lakes Bay Region stands to gain not only a massive economic boost, but exposure to the world as a place where exciting things are happening.

Business leaders from each county take a pragmatic view of events like Tall Ships or the Youth Soccer Tournament. Simply put, when one area benefits, the entire region does. Tony Stamas of the Midland Business Alliance says partnering with surrounding counties like Saginaw, Bay and Isabella is a tremendous opportunity for the region.

“I think that that’s really going to be an opportunity to highlight our community and our region to folks from all around the country and some parts of the world.”

