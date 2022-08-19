Regional Chambers Hold Summit
11th Annual Regional Chamber Summit with Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce was held recently. The over 500 attendees learned about goings on in the Great Lakes Bay Region from Chamber Presidents, celebrated award recipients, and heard from keynote speaker John Walsh, President of the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
2022 Award Winners are:
- Small Business – WRG – Wirt-Rivette Group
- Individual – Senator Ken Horn & State Senator Jim Stamas
- Quality of Life – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational & Eat Great Festival
- Large Business – Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Lodge
- Details and photos provided by Midland Business Alliance.