Regional Chambers Hold Summit

By Dave Maurer
August 19, 2022 6:51AM EDT
11th Annual Regional Chamber Summit with Bay Area Chamber of CommerceSaginaw County Chamber of Commerce and Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce was held recently. The over 500 attendees learned about goings on in the Great Lakes Bay Region from  Chamber Presidents, celebrated award recipients, and heard from keynote speaker John Walsh, President of the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
2022 Award Winners are:

