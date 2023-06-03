Regional Biennial Juried Sculpture Exhibition Opens

The 2023 Regional Biennial Juried Sculpture Exhibition is open to view starting Saturday, June 10 through Saturday, July 29, 2023 at The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum located on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University, In 2008, the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum established a sculpture biennial exhibition to support working artists. The juried exhibition was originally featuring artists within a 200 mile radius from the SVSU Campus. This is the first year The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum extended the invitation to all living artists working in sculpture who reside in the Great Lakes States of Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Just over 200 entries were submitted and 55 works of art and 55 artists were selected to be on display in the exhibition. Michael Dunbar will be the acting juror. Dunbar has worked as a professional sculptor building monumental, abstract works of art for the grounds of sculpture parks, universities, corporate headquarters, and public plazas throughout the world. One of Dumbar’s more familiar installations is with fellow sculptor Terry Karpowicz. They co-produced Pier Walk, the World’s Largest Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, held annually from 1995-2000 at Chicago’s historic Navy Pier.

All artwork in the Biennial Sculpture Exhibition is three-dimensional artwork and sculptures are representational, abstract and non-representational created in a wide variety of media and styles. The juror will select a $2,500 first place, $1,500 second place, $1,000 third place, and $750 fourth place award winner. All awards are sponsored by the Huntington Bank: Frances Goll Mills Fund.

A message from The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum, the postcards mailed out to local residents have the incorrect exhibition closing date. The exhibition will end July 29th, 2023 and not June 29th. For more information, visit https://marshallfredericks.org/exhibitions/upcoming/