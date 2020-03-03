Reggie Williams Fills Clint Bryant’s Spot on Saginaw City Council
Photo By: James Paxson
Saginaw City Council voted and swore in Clint Bryant’s replacement for Saginaw City Councilmen. By a vote from his peers of 6-2, Saginaw resident Reggie Williams was voted the next member of Saginaw City Council. He will have to run for reelection in November 2020 because Clint Bryant’s term expired at that time before he left Council. Williams was originally recommended by Saginaw City Councilmen John Milne.