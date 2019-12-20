Recreational Marijuana Licenses Granted to Bay City Dispensaries
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has granted licenses to sell medical marijuana to two Bay City-area dispensaries that have already been in the medical marijuana business. Roots Provisioning at 3557 Wilder Rd., and Nature’s Medicines at 3480 E. North Union Rd. will now be able to sell recreational marijuana, the first such outlets in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Neither business has set a date to begin recreational sales.
Recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan after voters approved a statewide ballot proposal in November 2018. The first recreational sales began in Ann Arbor on Dec. 1.