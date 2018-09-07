Recount Confirms Republican Nominee for 94th District

The State Board of Canvassers has unanimously ratified results of a recount conducted in the 94th Michigan House District. The results confirm Rodney Wakeman as the Republican nominee. The final result was Wakeman with 5,772 votes, Steven Gerhardt with 5,742 and Rick Riebschleger with 1,322. Gehrhardt requested the recount after results from the August primary election show only 40 votes between him and Wakeman. Final results show only a 30 vote margin.

Wakeman, co-owner of Wakeman Funeral Home in Saginaw, will run against Democrat Dave Adams in November. State Representative Tim Kelly currently holds the seat, but term limits prevent him from running again.