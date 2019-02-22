Record Investments Pour Into Saginaw County in 2018

Saginaw Future recognized 35 companies Friday, February 22 for outstanding investments in Saginaw County during its 27th annual awards luncheon.

The businesses have invested $142 million over the past year on a variety of projects, contributing about 420,000 square feet of new manufacturing or office space. The investments have also helped create or retain 840 jobs within Saginaw County.

About 40 percent of Saginaw Future’s projects over the past year involved new development, though Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary says the next step for many companies is expansion.

“One of the things that we’re seeing right now is that companies are reaching capacity in their existing facilities, so they’re needing to develop new space, and they’re also taking and renovating space throughout the county.”

However, the benefit doesn’t just fall to Saginaw County, but the Great Lakes Bay Region as a whole. Bay Future President and CEO Trevor Keyes says a rising tide lifts all boats.

“We’re happy to be partners and we’re happy to work together, and we’re happy to celebrate this economic development that’s occurring throughout the region.”

Saginaw Future, established in 1992, has helped facilitate investments of more than $7 billion since its beginning.