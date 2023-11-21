WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Record Crowds Are Expected To Travel For Thanksgiving

By News Desk
November 21, 2023 12:53PM EST
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Denver. Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving Day break. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DALLAS (AP) — Millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The busiest days to fly will be Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 2.6 million passengers on Tuesday and 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday.

Sunday will draw the largest crowds with an estimated 2.9 million passengers, which would narrowly eclipse a record set on June 30.

Meanwhile, AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home with roads likely to be the most clogged on Wednesday.

