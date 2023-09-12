Recognizing those who Contribute to Bay County Educational Excellence

The Jerome L. Yantz Partner Education Award is now accepting nominations, with that deadline right around the corner. September 15th is the last day to send a nomination recognizing an individual or organization who encourages contributions in education to Bay County students.

This individual or organization will be recognized at the “Leading the Way ” Speaker Series: State of Education Luncheon. Which will be held on October 25th. To complete the nomination form and register for the luncheon email [email protected].