Recognizing those who Contribute to Bay County Educational Excellence

By christianamalacara
September 12, 2023 6:00AM EDT
The Jerome L. Yantz Partner Education Award is now accepting nominations, with that deadline right around the corner. September 15th is the last day to send a nomination recognizing an individual or organization who encourages contributions in education to Bay County students.

This individual or organization will be recognized at the “Leading the Way ” Speaker Series: State of Education Luncheon. Which will be held on October 25th. To complete the nomination form and register for the luncheon email [email protected].

 

