Recipe: Shakshuka by Emma’s Torch

The Brooklyn restaurant Emma’s Torch is offering “Sunday Morning” viewers its take on a classic North African dish: Shakshuka.

Chef Alexander Harris writes: “This Shakshuka recipe can be used to make a Pepper & Egg Sandwich (mix with scrambled eggs and serve on your favorite bread), or a plate of Shakshuka (bake in the oven with eggs, garnish with herbs/olives/cheese, and serve with crusty bread).”

Shakshuka served with poached eggs, from the Brooklyn restaurant Emma’s Torch. Emma’s Torch

Shakshuka

Ingredients:

4 cups medium diced yellow onion (approximately 2-3 medium onions)

2 cups medium diced red peppers (approximately 2 peppers)

2 cups medium diced tomato (approximately 2 medium tomatoes)

2 cloves garlic (sliced)

1 can crushed tomato or tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and black pepper to taste

4-6 Tablespoons canola (or vegetable) oil

Equipment:

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Measuring spoons

Measuring cups

Kitchen spoon

Rubber spatula

Large saute pan (or cast iron pan or Dutch oven)

Procedure:

1. Gently heat the saute pan over medium heat.

2. Add 4 Tablespoons of oil, onions, a pinch of salt, and cook (sweat) until the onions are translucent.

3. Once the onions are translucent and soft, add the peppers and garlic and cook until soft.

4. Add the cumin and coriander and toast for approximately 1 minute.

5. Add the tomatoes and cook the tomatoes until they release their liquid.

6. Bring the liquid to the boil, reduce to the simmer, and cook until the liquid reduces by half.

7. Add the chopped tomato and simmer until the color darkens and the liquid reduces by approximately 10%.

8. Add the smoked paprika and season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Pepper & Egg Sandwich. Emma’s Torch



