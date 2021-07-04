Recipe: Apple Pie from Pies ‘n’ Thighs

Sarah Sanneh, co-owner of the Brooklyn restaurant Pies ‘n’ Thighs (which gives equal billing to fried chicken and sweet dessert), offers “Sunday Morning” viewers her recipe for a classic all-American treat, and a stalwart on her menu: apple pie.

To watch an apple pie tutorial by Sarah Sanneh, click on the video player below:

Pies ‘n’ Thighs Apple Pie



Pie Dough

2¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons sugar

1¼ teaspoon salt

8 oz or 2 sticks European low water unsalted butter, cubed and frozen mixed with

1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour

½ cup + 1 Tablespoon cold tap water

Egg Wash for Crust

1 egg

1 Tablespoon milk, cream or water

Instructions:

Mix flour, sugar and salt together in a bowl.

Put your frozen, flour-coated butter in the bowl of your robot coupe, along with 1 cup flour mix (you don’t need to process all of the flour with the butter, just enough so the butter doesn’t stick together). Butter should be pebbly like a stoney beach that’s uncomfortable to walk on (smaller than pea sized).

Pour the butter mix back into the flour and put the whole thing in the fridge to rest for at least 30 min.

Add ice water to your butter/flour mix. It should be barely hydrated. Quickly smoosh into 2 balls. Wrap the balls tightly in plastic wrap. Force it together into a large disk (photo below) using your tabletop. Your dough will be more obliging when you want to roll it into a crust if it’s starting in a disk than a ball. Put dough disks back in the fridge for an hour to hydrate and chill. (See pen for scale.)

Preparing the apple pie dough. Pies ‘n’ Thighs

Apple Filling

2½ lbs Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored

1 cup sugar

⅓ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup soft butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Generous sprinkle kosher salt

10 grates on a microplane or ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoon korintje cinnamon

Instructions:

Turn your oven on to 350 degrees F.

Once dough is thoroughly chilled, roll it out large enough to easily fill the bottom of your pie pan (usually they’re around 9″). Roll your top crust a little smaller than bottom and (you guessed it!) let them rest in the fridge while you make apple filling.

While dough is chilling, assemble your apple filling. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix with your hands.

Pull out your bottom pie crust in the pan and fill with your filling. Use your hands to smooth the apples so there aren’t any sharp edges poking out and it’s a smooth belly of apples. Try to keep the juices from spilling out of the crust or they will prevent the crusts from sealing together nicely. Place your top crust on top and starting at the top, gently smooth it over the apples so it is not pulled tight to the bottom crust. Seal the crusts by folding the bottom over the top and pushing the folded edge together in the design of your choice. You can press the edges together with a fork or push the edge up and use the lip to crimp with your fingers. Dipping your fingers in flour helps a clean crimp.

Let the pie rest in the fridge for at least 30 mins.

Stir an egg with a tablespoon of cream, milk, or water. Use a pastry brush or back of a spoon to lightly spread egg wash (you won’t use it all!) over the crust. Sprinkle with sugar and put the pie in the oven immediately.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until the juices that have spilled out are caramelized. If juices look watery give it an extra 10.

Enjoy!!

