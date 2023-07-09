US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase

US-10 construction in Bay County will begin on July 10th and is estimated to end in November of 2024. This is part of the overall $32.8 million investment

to rebuild Westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. Drivers will be reduced in both directions to one lane between 1-75 and 7 Mile Road until July 18th, drivers will then be shifted to the eastbound side until the project is completed. Also July 18th the southbound 1-75 ramp to westbound US-10 will be closed and detoured to southbound I-75, M-84, northbound I-75 and westbound US-10.

The project is estimated to directly and indirectly support nearly 397 jobs.

For more detour information visit www.Michigan.gov/mdot/projects