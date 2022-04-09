Read the letter Harris wrote to her goddaughter about Jackson's confirmation

▶ Watch Video: Biden marks historic Supreme Court confirmation

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to hold her position, said she wrote a letter to her teenage goddaughter about the significance of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court while presiding over the vote earlier this week.

Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the court when sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer officially steps down this summer.

“When I presided over the Senate confirmation vote yesterday, while I was sitting there, I drafted a note to my goddaughter. And I told her that I felt such a deep sense of pride and joy and about what this moment means for our nation and for her future. And I will tell you, her braids are just a little longer than yours,” Harris said Friday at a White House celebration for Jackson.

“But as I wrote to her, I told her what I knew this would mean for her life and all that she has in terms of potential,” Harris added.

Read the letter below: