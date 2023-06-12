WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Read the full text of the Trump indictment

By CBS News
June 12, 2023 12:11PM EDT
Share

▶ Watch Video: Trump federal indictment unsealed in classified documents case

In the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump, unsealed on Friday, Trump faces 37 counts related to sensitive documents recovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after he left the White House. 

The indictment alleges the former president “endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents.” His aide Walt Nauta is named as a co-conspirator.

“This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida,” said special counsel Jack Smith in a news conference Friday afternoon. “And I invite everyone to read it in full, to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged.”

The indictment includes photographs of boxes stacked on a ballroom stage and in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago, and alleges the “classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities,” including U.S. nuclear programs.

Read the full 44-page indictment below. 

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
3

Sunday Afternoon Crash Claims Life of Bay City Motorcyclist
4

Fire Destroys Saginaw County Home
5

10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75