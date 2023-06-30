Read Supreme Court decision on web designer against LGBTQ weddings

The Supreme Court on ruled Friday ruled 6-3 in favor of a Colorado graphic artist who declined to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, finding the First Amendment prohibits the state from forcing the designer to express messages contrary to her religious beliefs.

All six conservative justices sided with designer Lorie Smith, while the court’s three liberals dissented. Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the majority opinion.

The decision from the justices is the latest in a string of successes for religious organizations and individuals who have sought relief from the high court and its conservative majority. It also resolves a lingering question, left unanswered since 2018, of whether states can compel artists to express messages that go against their religious beliefs in applying their public-accommodation laws.

The Supreme Court has now said states cannot because forcing artists to create speech would violate their free speech rights.

Read the opinion in the case here: