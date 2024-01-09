WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Read full transcripts of “Face the Nation” from 2024

By CBS News
January 9, 2024 1:12PM EST
More than a decade of “Face the Nation” transcripts are available online: 
200820092010201120122013201420152016201720182019, 202020212022 and 2023

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests.

Jan. 7

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana
  • Former Rep. Liz Cheney
  • 2024 GOP hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 
  • Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland

