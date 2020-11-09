Read full transcripts of “Face the Nation” from 2020

Over a decade of “Face the Nation” transcripts are available online:

November 8, 2020

Rep. Cedric Richmond , (D) Louisiana, Biden campaign co-chair

, (D) Louisiana, Biden campaign co-chair Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

(D) West Virginia Sen. Pat Toomey , (R) Pennsylvania

, (R) Pennsylvania Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

November 1, 2020

Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida)

(D-Florida) Jeh Johnson, Former Homeland Security Secretary

Former Homeland Security Secretary Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

October 25, 2020

Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser

National Security Adviser Gov. Asa Hutchinson , R-Arkansas

, R-Arkansas Mayor Quinton Lucas , D-Kansas City

, D-Kansas City Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

October 18, 2020

Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee Chairman

Democratic National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, Former Republican National Committee Chairman, CBS News Political Analyst

Former Republican National Committee Chairman, CBS News Political Analyst Adm. Mike Rogers (Ret.) Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, Former Director, National Security Agency

Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, Former Director, National Security Agency Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President & CEO

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President & CEO Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

October 11, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D- Michigan

D- Michigan Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron Founder, President & CEO

Regeneron Founder, President & CEO Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

October 4, 2020

Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser

National Security Adviser Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker

House Speaker Adam Schechter, LabCorp CEO and President

LabCorp CEO and President Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

September 27, 2020

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff

White House Chief of Staff Don McGahn, Former White House Counsel

Former White House Counsel Jeh Johnson, Former Homeland Security Secretary

Former Homeland Security Secretary Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware

D-Delaware Doug Parker, American Airlines CEO

American Airlines CEO Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

September 20, 2020

Former President Bill Clinton

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri

R-Missouri Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey

D-New Jersey Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Jan Crawford, CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent

CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent

September 13, 2020

Sue Gordon, Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines

CEO of United Airlines Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer

Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Governor Kate Brown , D-Oregon

, D-Oregon Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director

CBS News Elections & Surveys Director A preview of Scott Pelley‘s 60 Minutes interview with Bob Woodward about his book ‘Rage.’

September 6, 2020

Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor

Allianz Chief Economic Advisor David M. Rubenstein, Author of The American Story and co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group

Author of The American Story and co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Wes Lowery, “60 in 6” Quibi Correspondent

“60 in 6” Quibi Correspondent Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director

August 30, 2020

Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Rep. Val Demings , D-Florida

, D-Florida Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky

Attorney General of Kentucky Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney Representing Family of Jacob Blake

Civil Rights Attorney Representing Family of Jacob Blake Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner James Brown, CBS News Special Correspondent and host of The NFL Today on CBS Sport

August 23, 2020

James Comey, Former FBI Director

Former FBI Director Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chair

Republican National Committee Chair Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

Mayor of Los Angeles Dr. Robert Robbins, President of the University of Arizona

President of the University of Arizona Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

August 16, 2020

Jared Kushner, White House Senior Adviser

White House Senior Adviser Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago

Mayor of Chicago Governor Tate Reeves, (R) Mississippi

(R) Mississippi Dmitri Alperovitch, Former CrowdStrike CTO, co-founder

Former CrowdStrike CTO, co-founder Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

August 9, 2020

Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser

National Security Adviser Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City

Mayor of Kansas City Charles Evans, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Ned Lamont, Connecticut Governor

Connecticut Governor Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

August 2, 2020

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff

White House Chief of Staff Rep. James Clyburn, Majority Whip, D-South Carolina

Majority Whip, D-South Carolina Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Vanita Gupta , President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

, President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections and Surveys Director

CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

July 26, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas

R-Texas Eugene Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atrium Health

President and Chief Executive Officer, Atrium Health Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections and Surveys Director

CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

July 19, 2020

Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Former Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta)

(D-Atlanta) Dr. Richard Besser, Former CDC Acting Director

Former CDC Acting Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Michael Drake, President-Elect, University of California System

July 12, 2020

Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General

U.S. Surgeon General Mayor Kate Gallego (D-Phoenix)

(D-Phoenix) Terry Shaw, AdventHealth CEO

AdventHealth CEO Tom Wyatt, CEO KinderCare

CEO KinderCare Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director

CBS News Elections & Surveys Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

July 5, 2020

Ambassador John Bolton , Former National Security Adviser

, Former National Security Adviser Carlos Giménez, Miami-Dade County Mayor

Miami-Dade County Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Mayor

Houston Mayor Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor CEO

TripAdvisor CEO Mark Zandi , Moody’s Analytics

, Moody’s Analytics Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

June 28, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence

Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington

Washington Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina

South Carolina Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

June 21, 2020

Chad Wolf, Acting Homeland Security Secretary

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia

D-Virginia Jide Zeitlin, Tapestry CEO

Tapestry CEO Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Jamelle Bouie, New York Times Columnist

June 14, 2020

Sen. Tim Scott R-South Carolina

R-South Carolina Sen. Cory Booker D-New Jersey

D-New Jersey Carmen Best, Seattle Chief of Police

Seattle Chief of Police Robert S. Kaplan, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner John Dickerson, “60 Minutes” Correspondent

June 7, 2020

William Barr, Attorney General

Attorney General Condoleezza Rice, Former Secretary of State

Former Secretary of State Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

May 31, 2020

Benjamin Crump Floyd Family Attorney

Floyd Family Attorney Mayor Melvin Carter, D-St. Paul, MN

D-St. Paul, MN Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, D-Atlanta

D-Atlanta Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

May 24, 2020

Robert O’Brien , National Security Adviser

National Security Adviser Michael Chertoff , Former Homeland Security Secretary

, Former Homeland Security Secretary Eric Rosengren, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Geoffrey Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels Group

May 17, 2020

Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services

Secretary of Health and Human Services Rep. Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker

House Speaker Gary Cohn , Former Director of the National Economic Council

, Former Director of the National Economic Council Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America

May 10, 2020

Kevin Hassett, White House Economic Adviser

White House Economic Adviser Eric Schmidt, Former CEO and Chairman of Google

Former CEO and Chairman of Google Dr. Christopher Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington

Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner James Ryan, President, University of Virginia

May 3, 2020

Gov. JB Pritzker D, Illinois

D, Illinois Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO, Gilead Sciences

Chairman and CEO, Gilead Sciences Gary Kelly, Chairman and CEO, Southwest Airlines

Chairman and CEO, Southwest Airlines Raphael Bostic, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

April 26, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan, R, Maryland

R, Maryland Mayor London Breed, D, San Francisco, CA

D, San Francisco, CA Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

CEO of Bank of America Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia Group

Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia Group Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

April 19, 2020

Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator King Abdullah II of Jordan

Suzanne Clark, President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

April 12, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey

New Jersey Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York

Archbishop of New York Christopher Murray, M.D., Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington

Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington Neel Kashkari, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago

April 5, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases

Director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Michael Dowling, President & CEO, Northwell Health

President & CEO, Northwell Health James Bullard, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Dr. Luana Marques, President, Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA)

March 29, 2020

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Dr. Gianrico Farrugia , Mayo Clinic CEO and President

, Mayo Clinic CEO and President Dr. David Heymann, WHO special adviser

March 22, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMD

@ScottGottliebMD Gary Cohn , Former National Economic Council Director

, Former National Economic Council Director Richard Pollack , American Hospitals Association CEO/President

, American Hospitals Association CEO/President Frederick W. Smith, FedEx CEO/President

March 15, 2020

Larry Kudlow, Director, National Economic Council, @larry_kudlow

Director, National Economic Council, @larry_kudlow Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMD

March 8, 2020

Senator Chris Murphy, @ChrisMurphyCT

@ChrisMurphyCT Washington Governor Jay Inslee, @GovInslee

@GovInslee U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, @Surgeon_General

@Surgeon_General Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMD

March 1, 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders, @BernieSanders

@BernieSanders HHS Secretary Alex Azar, @SecAzar

@SecAzar Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, @SecPompeo

@SecPompeo Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMD

@ScottGottliebMD Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS

CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS Ed O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe

February 23, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden , @JoeBiden

, @JoeBiden National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien

Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS

CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS Ed O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe

February 16, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 2020 candidate, @amyklobuchar

@amyklobuchar 2020 candidate Tom Steyer, @TomSteyer

@TomSteyer Sen. John Kennedy , Louisiana, @SenJohnKennedy

, Louisiana, @SenJohnKennedy Dr. Anthony Fauci , Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH, @NIAIDNews

, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH, @NIAIDNews Panelists: Amy Walter( @amyewalter) , Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) , Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS), Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe)

February 9, 2020

Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders

@BernieSanders Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg , @PeteButtigieg

, @PeteButtigieg Senator Lindsey Graham, @LindseyGrahamSC

@LindseyGrahamSC Ambassador Cui Tiankai, @AmbCuiTiankai

February 2, 2020

Representative Adam Schiff , @RepAdamSchiff

, @RepAdamSchiff National Security Adviser Robert Obrien

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg , @PeteButtigieg

, @PeteButtigieg DNC Chair Ronna McDaniel , @GOPChairwoman

, @GOPChairwoman Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS

CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS Ed O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe

January 26, 2020

Rep. Jason Crow, Impeachment manager, @RepJasonCrow

Impeachment manager, @RepJasonCrow Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, @SenTomCotton

R-Arkansas, @SenTomCotton Anthony Salvanto , CBS News’ Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS

, CBS News’ Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS Kelsey Snell, NPR, Congressional correspondent, @kelsey_snell

NPR, Congressional correspondent, @kelsey_snell David Nakamura, Washington Post, @DavidNakamura

Washington Post, @DavidNakamura Philip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief, Washington Post, @PhilipRucker

White House Bureau Chief, Washington Post, @PhilipRucker Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review, @RameshPonnuru

January 19, 2020

Former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn

Represenative Jerry Nadler, Judiciary Committee Chairman, @RepJerryNadler

Judiciary Committee Chairman, @RepJerryNadler Senator John Cornyn, @JohnCornyn

@JohnCornyn Susan Page , Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today @SusanPage

Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today @SusanPage Gerald Seib Executive Washington Editor, Wall Street Journal @GeraldFSeib

Executive Washington Editor, Wall Street Journal @GeraldFSeib Ed O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe

CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe Weijia Jiang, CBS News White House Correspondent, @weijia

January 12, 2020

Former Secretary of State John Kerry @JohnKerry

@JohnKerry Secretary of Defense Mark Esper @EsperDoD

@EsperDoD Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virgina, @TimKaine

D-Virgina, @TimKaine Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, @SenMikeLee

R-Utah, @SenMikeLee Representative Adam Schiff, D-California @RepAdamSchiff

January 5, 2020