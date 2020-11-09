Read full transcripts of “Face the Nation” from 2020

Over a decade of “Face the Nation” transcripts are available online:
November 8, 2020
- Rep. Cedric Richmond, (D) Louisiana, Biden campaign co-chair
- Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia
- Sen. Pat Toomey, (R) Pennsylvania
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
November 1, 2020
- Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman
- Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida)
- Jeh Johnson, Former Homeland Security Secretary
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
October 25, 2020
- Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser
- Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Arkansas
- Mayor Quinton Lucas, D-Kansas City
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
October 18, 2020
- Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee Chairman
- Reince Priebus, Former Republican National Committee Chairman, CBS News Political Analyst
- Adm. Mike Rogers (Ret.) Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, Former Director, National Security Agency
- Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President & CEO
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
October 11, 2020
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D- Michigan
- Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman
- Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President
- Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron Founder, President & CEO
- Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
October 4, 2020
- Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser
- Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker
- Adam Schechter, LabCorp CEO and President
- Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
September 27, 2020
- Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff
- Don McGahn, Former White House Counsel
- Jeh Johnson, Former Homeland Security Secretary
- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
- Doug Parker, American Airlines CEO
- Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
September 20, 2020
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri
- Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Jan Crawford, CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent
- Nancy Cordes, CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent
September 13, 2020
- Sue Gordon, Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence
- Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines
- Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer
- Governor Kate Brown, D-Oregon
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
- A preview of Scott Pelley‘s 60 Minutes interview with Bob Woodward about his book ‘Rage.’
September 6, 2020
- Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor
- David M. Rubenstein, Author of The American Story and co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Wes Lowery, “60 in 6” Quibi Correspondent
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
August 30, 2020
- Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security
- Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida
- Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky
- Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney Representing Family of Jacob Blake
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- James Brown, CBS News Special Correspondent and host of The NFL Today on CBS Sport
August 23, 2020
- James Comey, Former FBI Director
- Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chair
- Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles
- Dr. Robert Robbins, President of the University of Arizona
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
August 16, 2020
- Jared Kushner, White House Senior Adviser
- Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago
- Governor Tate Reeves, (R) Mississippi
- Dmitri Alperovitch, Former CrowdStrike CTO, co-founder
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
August 9, 2020
- Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser
- Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City
- Charles Evans, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
- Ned Lamont, Connecticut Governor
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
August 2, 2020
- Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff
- Rep. James Clyburn, Majority Whip, D-South Carolina
- Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
- Vanita Gupta, President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections and Surveys Director
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
July 26, 2020
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas
- Eugene Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atrium Health
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections and Surveys Director
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
July 19, 2020
- Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta)
- Dr. Richard Besser, Former CDC Acting Director
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Dr. Michael Drake, President-Elect, University of California System
July 12, 2020
- Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General
- Mayor Kate Gallego (D-Phoenix)
- Terry Shaw, AdventHealth CEO
- Tom Wyatt, CEO KinderCare
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
July 5, 2020
- Ambassador John Bolton, Former National Security Adviser
- Carlos Giménez, Miami-Dade County Mayor
- Sylvester Turner, Houston Mayor
- Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor CEO
- Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
June 28, 2020
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington
- Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina
- Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
June 21, 2020
- Chad Wolf, Acting Homeland Security Secretary
- Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia
- Jide Zeitlin, Tapestry CEO
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Jamelle Bouie, New York Times Columnist
June 14, 2020
- Sen. Tim Scott R-South Carolina
- Sen. Cory Booker D-New Jersey
- Carmen Best, Seattle Chief of Police
- Robert S. Kaplan, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- John Dickerson, “60 Minutes” Correspondent
June 7, 2020
- William Barr, Attorney General
- Condoleezza Rice, Former Secretary of State
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
May 31, 2020
- Benjamin Crump Floyd Family Attorney
- Mayor Melvin Carter, D-St. Paul, MN
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, D-Atlanta
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
May 24, 2020
- Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser
- Michael Chertoff, Former Homeland Security Secretary
- Eric Rosengren, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Geoffrey Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels Group
May 17, 2020
- Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Rep. Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker
- Gary Cohn, Former Director of the National Economic Council
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America
May 10, 2020
- Kevin Hassett, White House Economic Adviser
- Eric Schmidt, Former CEO and Chairman of Google
- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- James Ryan, President, University of Virginia
May 3, 2020
- Gov. JB Pritzker D, Illinois
- Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO, Gilead Sciences
- Gary Kelly, Chairman and CEO, Southwest Airlines
- Raphael Bostic, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
April 26, 2020
- Gov. Larry Hogan, R, Maryland
- Mayor London Breed, D, San Francisco, CA
- Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America
- Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia Group
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
April 19, 2020
- Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts
- Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner
- Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
- King Abdullah II of Jordan
- Suzanne Clark, President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
April 12, 2020
- Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey
- Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York
- Christopher Murray, M.D., Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
- Neel Kashkari, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
- Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago
April 5, 2020
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases
- Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
- Michael Dowling, President & CEO, Northwell Health
- James Bullard, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- Dr. Luana Marques, President, Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA)
March 29, 2020
- Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
- Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic CEO and President
- Dr. David Heymann, WHO special adviser
March 22, 2020
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMD
- Gary Cohn, Former National Economic Council Director
- Richard Pollack, American Hospitals Association CEO/President
- Frederick W. Smith, FedEx CEO/President
March 15, 2020
- Larry Kudlow, Director, National Economic Council, @larry_kudlow
- Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMD
March 8, 2020
March 1, 2020
February 23, 2020
- Former Vice President Joe Biden, @JoeBiden
- National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS
- Ed O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe
February 16, 2020
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 2020 candidate, @amyklobuchar
- 2020 candidate Tom Steyer, @TomSteyer
- Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana, @SenJohnKennedy
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH, @NIAIDNews
- Panelists: Amy Walter( @amyewalter) , Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) , Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS), Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe)
February 9, 2020
February 2, 2020
January 26, 2020
- Rep. Jason Crow, Impeachment manager, @RepJasonCrow
- Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, @SenTomCotton
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News’ Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS
- Kelsey Snell, NPR, Congressional correspondent, @kelsey_snell
- David Nakamura, Washington Post, @DavidNakamura
- Philip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief, Washington Post, @PhilipRucker
- Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review, @RameshPonnuru
January 19, 2020
- Former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn
- Represenative Jerry Nadler, Judiciary Committee Chairman, @RepJerryNadler
- Senator John Cornyn, @JohnCornyn
- Susan Page ,Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today @SusanPage
- Gerald Seib Executive Washington Editor, Wall Street Journal @GeraldFSeib
- Ed O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe
- Weijia Jiang, CBS News White House Correspondent, @weijia
January 12, 2020
January 5, 2020
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (@SecPompeo)
- Gen. David Petraeus (Ret) Former Commander in Chief of Central Command, former CIA director
- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida (@marcorubio), Foreign Relations Committee
- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut (@ChrisMurphyCT), Foreign Relations Committee
- Tom Perez, DNC Chair (@TomPerez)
- CBS News Foreign Correspondent Holly Williams (@HollyMAWilliams) reports from Iraq
- CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin (@CBSDavidMartin)