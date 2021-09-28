Read Democrats' final offer on police reform before talks collapsed

▶ Watch Video: Tim Scott blames Democrats for collapse of police reform talks

Washington — The blame game has begun in Washington following the demise of police reform legislation that had been the subject of bipartisan negotiations for more than a year on Capitol Hill.

Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and Representative Karen Bass of California, decided last Wednesday to call off negotiations with a group of Republicans led by Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. President Biden blamed the deal’s collapse on Republicans, saying the GOP had “rejected enacting modest reforms which even the previous president had supported.”

A source familiar with negotiations in Booker’s office affirmed that interpretation, telling CBS News that Democrats could not get Republicans to agree to codify the executive orders former President Donald Trump signed last summer that enacted a raft of reforms on police departments.

Mr. Trump’s orders, like the legislative effort that fell through last week, included reforms like a ban on chokeholds and improved federal data collection efforts. The orders also conditioned the release of federal grant money to local departments on their adoption of reforms.

Scott, for his part, said attaching strings to federal money was a nonstarter for Republicans in the latest debate.

“We have about a billion dollars in grant money that goes to police,” the South Carolina Republican said Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “When you start saying, ‘In order to receive those dollars, you must do A, B and C, and if you don’t do a B and C, you literally lose eligibility for the two major pots of money’ — the Byrne grants and the COP grants — when you tell local law enforcement agencies that you are ineligible for money, that’s defunding the police. There’s no way to spin that.”

“But this would codify the Trump executive orders,” said CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

“The Trump executive order I actually agree to,” Scott replied. “What I did not agree to was the cuts that come from noncompliance.”

CBS News obtained a document from Booker’s office outlining Democrats’ final offer on police reform before the talks collapsed, along with the “minimum requirements” they had for any potential bill. The contents of that document are reprinted below: