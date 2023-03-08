WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

READ Association Hosts Books for Breakfast

By News Desk
March 8, 2023 5:30AM EST
(Getty Images)

Enjoy free books and all-you-can-eat pancakes to celebrate National Reading Month by attending the READ Association of Saginaw County’s 15th Annual Books for Breakfast.

The event takes place this Saturday from 9:00 to 11:30 A.M. at the Hunger Solution Center at 940 East Genesee. The cost for each ticket at the door is $3 with children under one attending for free. Families will enjoy a morning filled with a pancake breakfast, character costumes, storytelling and free books for all children attending. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to the event to help support Hidden Harvest and the East Side Soup Kitchen. For each can donated, participants will receive one raffle ticket for a chance to win additional books in a raffle.

Winners of the 2023 READ Drawing/Writing Contest will be announced at 9:45. For more information and volunteer opportunities, like them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, visit readinsaginaw.org or call 989-755-8402.

