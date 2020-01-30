Reaction To Governor’s State Of The State Address Divided Along Party Lines
Michigan State Capitol (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
GOP lawmakers warn the Governor will drag the state into debt with her plan to borrow $3,500,000,000 over Five years to rebuild
state highways and bridges. The Governor estimates twice as much construction could be done on I-, U-S and M- numbered routes as now
with her bond plan.
But Republicans say there’s nothing in the gubernatorial proposal to address local or county roads that most people live near and drive on daily. Some Democrats say the Governor’s initiative is a way to try to get Republicans back to the bargaining table to find a comprehensive solution.