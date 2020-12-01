Ravens-Steelers game postponed for a 3rd time to Wednesday

▶ Watch Video: NFL pushes ahead with 2020 season despite major coronavirus outbreaks on several teams

The week 12 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed for a third time. The game has been set to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement.

The game had been scheduled for primetime on Thanksgiving, but after multiple Ravens players — including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram — tested positive for COVID-19, the game pushed back to Sunday. Following more positive tests, including quarterback Lamar Jackson the game was again moved to Tuesday before once again being moved to Wednesday.

Several more Ravens players, including tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Willie Sneed, have been placed on the reserve/COVID list Monday. Several Steelers players, most notably running back James Conner, have also been added to the reserve/COVID list.

In addition to this week’s postponement, the Ravens’ week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys will also be moved. That game is now scheduled for Tuesday, December 8. The Steelers game against the Washington Football Team will be played on Monday, December 7.

The Steelers are currently undefeated and hold the top spot in the AFC North and the number one seed in the AFC. Because an extra wildcard team from each conference will make the playoffs this year, only the number one seed in each conference will get a first round playoff bye in 2020. At 6-4, the Ravens are currently third in the AFC North but only half a game out of the final wildcard spot in the AFC.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented several problems for the NFL this season. An earlier outbreak among the Tennessee Titans forced a week 4 game, also against the Steelers, to be postponed. Recently, the San Francisco 49ers have been forced to play future home games in Arizona due to local regulations that ban contact sports in Santa Clara County, where Levi’s Stadium is located