Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death caused by fentanyl and cocaine, official says

Jaylon Ferguson, the Baltimore Ravens linebacker who was found dead earlier this month, died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine, the office of the chief medical examiner said in a statement. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The spokesperson for the office did not provide any additional information about the circumstances that led to Ferguson’s death.

The Ravens announced Ferguson’s death early in the morning on June 22. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality,” the team said. “We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

CBS Baltimore reported at the time that police responded to a residence at approximately 11:25 p.m. on June 21 on a report of a questionable death. They found medics attending to Ferguson, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, CBS Baltimore said.

Police said at the time that there was no evidence to suggest trauma of foul play, CBS Baltimore reported.

Ferguson, who was from Louisiana, was drafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2019, CBS Baltimore reported. He had an NCAA record 45 sacks during his college career, earning him the title “Sack Daddy.” He played 38 games for the Ravens, recording 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.