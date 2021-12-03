      Weather Alert

Rash of “Copy Cat” Threats Prompt School Closings Across Mid-Michigan

Michael Percha
Dec 3, 2021 @ 6:38am

The Oxford High School shooting has spawned a rash of new threats of school shootings on social media.

Police in areas where the threats are being made find the majority of them to be not credible, calling them the work of copy cats. However, out of an abundance of caution, scores of school districts have closed for Friday, December 3.

These include all Bay City School District schools and all public schools in Tuscola and Genesee counties.

Police in Flint have arrested a 17-year-old, who has been charged with making a false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. The juvenile allegedly made a rap-style video on her phone threatening to shoot up Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy “like Oxford.”

Popular Posts
Saginaw County Medical Examiner Fired, County Looks to Change Outsourced Contract
Saginaw Spirit and CAN Council Hometown Heroes Aims to Protect Children from Abuse and Neglect
Ascension St. Mary’s Completes Emergency Room Expansion
This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 28)
Bissell Empty the Shelters in Bay and Midland Counties Look to Get Pets Their Fur-Ever Homes
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On