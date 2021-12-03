Rash of “Copy Cat” Threats Prompt School Closings Across Mid-Michigan

The Oxford High School shooting has spawned a rash of new threats of school shootings on social media.
Police in areas where the threats are being made find the majority of them to be not credible, calling them the work of copy cats. However, out of an abundance of caution, scores of school districts have closed for Friday, December 3.
These include all Bay City School District schools and all public schools in Tuscola and Genesee counties.
Police in Flint have arrested a 17-year-old, who has been charged with making a false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. The juvenile allegedly made a rap-style video on her phone threatening to shoot up Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy “like Oxford.”