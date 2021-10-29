Rapper Fetty Wap accused of conspiring to distribute drugs

Rapper Fetty Wap was accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug scheme, authorities announced Friday. He pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon in federal court on New York’s Long Island and will remain in custody.

The rapper, whose legal name is William Junior Maxwell II, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, in an indictment unsealed Friday. Maxwell was charged with five others, including a New Jersey corrections officer, who were arrested over the past four weeks and are being detained pending trial.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said in a statement.

From around June 2019 through June 2020, the group allegedly distributed over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in Long Island and New Jersey, authorities said. The drugs were allegedly sent east from the West Coast using either the U.S. Postal Service or cars with hidden compartments.

Once the drugs arrived on Long Island, they were allegedly distributed to dealers. Maxwell was accused of being a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.

If convicted, Maxwell and his alleged co-conspirators could face a life sentence.

A U.S. law enforcement source told CBS News the FBI arrested Maxwell at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. He was scheduled to perform at the stadium for the Rolling Loud music festival, CBS New York reports.

Thirteen of Maxwell’s songs have made it to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. His debut single “Trap Queen” rose to number 2 on the chart in May 2015.

Robert Legare and Andres Triay contributed reporting.