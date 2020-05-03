Listen Live
Raise $200 for your state FFA chapter!
Terry Henne
May 3, 2020 @ 9:54am
The Corn Marketing Program of Michigan is looking for chapters and students to complete corn yield checks across the state of Michigan as a part of the Between the Rows Tour in August. All yield checks will need to be completed by August 20, 2020. Each check will need to be completed in separate fields. We encourage groups of two or more students to complete the yield checks.
You will be provided with:
Yield Check Training
Yield Rulers
Tape Measures
Car Magnets
If your chapter is interested in participating please contact Claire White by June 19, 2020 at
cwhite@micorn.org
.
