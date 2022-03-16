Rainbow Bar Shooter to Stand Trial

A man accused of shooting another patron at the Rainbow Bar in Owosso has been found competent to stand trial.
According to a Shiawassee County Judge, Christopher Bryant-Jordan Stubbs is suspected of shooting a man in the leg on December 18 inside the bar in the 900 block of W. Main St. The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint where they were listed in serious condition at the time.
Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart said Stubbs allegedly left the area prior to police arriving on scene, and was arrested a week later. Police say it is still unclear what led up to the shooting. Stubbs now faces a probable cause hearing on March 23, and a preliminary examination scheduled for March 29.