Railroad Construction in Bridgeport, Saginaw Townships Starts This Week
(Alpha Media file photo)
Shaw Contracting, CR Construction of Michigan and Lake State Railway will conduct repairs to two railroad crossings starting Monday, July 6.
The crossing at N. Center Rd. in Saginaw Township will be closed as will the crossing at Williamson Rd. in Bridgeport Township starting Wednesday, July 8. Both roads will be closed to through traffic during the reconstruction. Traffic detour signage will be posted. Businesses and residences will be accessible.
The work is expected to be finished by Saturday, July 11 at the N. Center crossing and Monday, July 13 at the Williamson crossing.