Rachel Zoe's son hospitalized after falling 40 feet from ski lift

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe shared the harrowing story of her son falling 40 feet from a ski lift on Sunday. Nine-year-old Skyler was hospitalized after the accident.

“Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on from the start and [husband Rodger Berman] screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened,” Zoe explained in an Instagram story on Monday.

Her Instagram story included a message from Sky, who appeared in good spirits and was walking around his hospital room. “I’m OK, I’m just sore. I’m kind of hurting but I’m alright,” he said in a video.

It’s unclear where the incident occurred, though Zoe had recently posted on Instagram about being in Colorado. Her other son, 7-year-old son Kaius, appears to be unharmed, though Zoe said she and Berman were “scarred for life.”

She says her family has received an outpouring of support since posting about the accident. “Sky is reading every message and is so happy and grateful, as am I. It means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way,” Zoe wrote on Instagram.

Zoe added that she and Berman are especially grateful to see Sky’s progress as he continues to recover: “Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug, and simply just stare at him until further notice… Hug your babies extra from us today.”