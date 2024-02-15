Questions linger after deadly shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

▶ Watch Video: Kansas City police: 2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody after Chiefs parade shooting

Update: Kansas City police say the shooting at the Chiefs’ parade appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute. Read the latest on the investigation here. Our earlier story is below.

At least one person was killed and multiple people, including young children and teens, were wounded in a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, at the conclusion of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday, officials said. Three people, including two juveniles, were detained but authorities still have not identified who was behind the shooting.

The deadly gunfire appeared to stem from a dispute between several people, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday. The investigation hasn’t found any connections to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism, the chief said.

At least 22 people were wounded in the shooting, Graves said Thursday. Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said eight were in critical condition, seven were in serious condition and six had minor injuries.

No one had been charged in the shooting as of Thursday morning.

Officials at Children’s Mercy Hospital said 11 children ranging in age from 6 to 15 years old were being treated at the hospital and nine of them had gunshot wounds. None were in critical condition and all were expected to recover.

The shooting happened west of Union Station, Graves said in a news conference. Officials said all Chiefs players, coaches and staff members had been accounted for.

Three people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Graves said. One suspect was arrested after being chased by police shortly after the shots were fired, Graves said earlier Wednesday. Several firearms has been recovered, Graves said Thursday.

Graves said she was aware of reports that bystanders had helped subdue at least one of the people detained, but she could not confirm those reports.

The person who was killed has not been officially identified, but local radio station KKFI said on Facebook the victim was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, one of the station’s DJs.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the station said. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family.”

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” KKFI added.

Officials said victims were transported to three area hospitals. Saint Luke’s Hospital told CBS News it was treating one gunshot patient who was in critical condition. University Health hospital in Kansas City said it was treating eight gunshot victims and that two were in critical condition. The hospital also said it was treating four other injured victims who had not been shot.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Graves said at a news conference. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he had run to safety when he heard the shots. He thanked law enforcement officers for their quick response and for “running towards danger.” He said more than 800 police officers were deployed for the parade.

“I’m heartbroken,” Lucas said at the news conference. “I don’t want us to have to, in our country, for every big event, think about a concern of being shot.”

Images and videos shared on social media showed people in Chiefs jerseys and hats running away from Union Station as police officers and first responders rushed to the scene. Other images showed several people receiving medical attention and being carried away on stretchers.

A woman is taken to an ambulance after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri, Feb. 14, 2024. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Graves said police were setting up a special phone line for people to call with information about the shooting.

The office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson posted a statement on social media saying Parson and his wife were at the parade when the shots were fired. “They are safe and secure,” the statement said. “State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts.”

“As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims,” the statement added. “We also want to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, KCPD, and other first responders for their quick and professional actions.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media that she was also at the parade but had “been evacuated and am out of harm’s way.”

In a later statement, Kelly said, “Today, a day that should have been a celebration of the Chiefs’ remarkable skill and success, has turned into a day of mourning. This senseless act of violence goes against everything Kansas City and the Chiefs Kingdom stand for.”

“Thank you to the brave first responders who moved quickly to secure the scene at Union Station,” Kelly said. “My thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Fans leave the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration after shots were fired Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. David Rainey-USA Today Sports

President Biden in a statement said the shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and once again urged Congress to enact stricter gun safety legislation.

“The epidemic of gun violence is ripping apart families and communities every day. Some make the news. Much of it doesn’t. But all of it is unacceptable,” Mr. Biden said. “We have to decide who we are as a country. For me, we’re a country where people should have the right to go to school, to go to church, to walk the street — and to attend a Super Bowl celebration — without fear of losing your life to gun violence.”

“Jill and I pray for those killed and injured today in Kansas City, and for our country to find the resolve to end this senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams,” the president said.

The NFL said all NFL Films and NFL Network staff who were covering the parade were safe and accounted for.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs,” the league said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media he was “praying for Kansas City.”

Travis Kelce wrote that he was “heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

— Pat Milton contributed reporting.