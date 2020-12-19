Queen of Ice and Snow to Visit Saginaw Township
(photo courtesy the Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission)
The Queen of Ice and Snow makes an appearance Saturday, December 19 in Saginaw Township.
Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, played by Natalie Slawnyk, will make an appearance outside shops at the West Valley Shopping Center at 3413 Tittabawassee Rd. from 1:00-3:30 p.m. Slawnyk, co-owner of the Theater in the Woods Company, has performed in several community theater production. Children can take a photo as long as social distancing and mask guidelines are met.
In case of inclement weather, the visit will be rescheduled at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20.