Quanicassee River Boat Launch Closing

The Quanicassee River Boating Access Site in Tuscola County’s Wisner Township will be closed for site improvements starting September 7.
The boat launch area will undergo repairs to the fishing platform, retaining wall, sidewalks and parking lot. The repairs include the addition of a concrete sidewalk cap to help improve drainage and address Americans with Disabilities Act standards replacement of retaining wall sections and parking lot repairs, including cracked sealing, pavement conditioning and painting.
The Quanicassee River site was last updated more than 20 years ago. The project will take roughly eight weeks and is expected to be reopened by November 1.