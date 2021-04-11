Pure Michigan Regional Advertising Campaign Launches For Spring And Summer

source: Pure Michigan campaign
As the weather warms up, the award-winning Pure Michigan advertising campaign us returning to encourage for audiences across the Midwest to enjoy Michigan during the spring and summer months. The campaign also encourages safe travel across the state during a critical time for the tourism industry as it continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With warm weather on the horizon, I encourage travelers to take proper precautions while safely enjoying Michigan’s great outdoors and visiting destinations across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We must all do our part to keep ourselves and our families safe, and I encourage all travelers to continue following basic public health protocols and get vaccinated as we support Michigan’s tourism and hospitality businesses and enjoy all that Pure Michigan has to offer.”
The regional and in-state Pure Michigan warm weather broadcast and connected TV advertising campaign will run in key markets through July 4, 2021. The campaign will include a brand new television commercial, “Catch Up,” inviting travelers to catch up on lost time this summer in a place where time is not measured in minutes, but moments. Additional commercials featured include 14 Clubs, Along the Way, Perfect Summer, and Wish You Were Here.
The spots will be seen in markets including Chicago, Ft. Wayne, Green Bay, Minneapolis, Toledo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, South Bend, St. Louis, and Louisville, as well as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Traverse City, and Marquette (digital only). Industry partners Traverse City Tourism, Experience Grand Rapids and Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau contributed $400,000 each toward the TV spots for a total of $1.2 million.
“Warmer weather is upon us, and our latest advertising campaign is designed to remind audiences of the beauty and diversity of Michigan’s destinations and that their favorite activities can still be enjoyed in Pure Michigan, while staying safe,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “In addition to traditional methods of inspiring travel to, and within, the state, we have added a variety of new trends and technology to amplify the message about the opportunities for the perfect warm-weather vacation or getaway in Michigan.”
The campaign will also utilize online video and digital ads, social media, and radio spots including Catch Up, Summer’s Here, and Soundtrack of Summer. A new complimentary Pure Michigan Summer Road Trip playlist, available on Pandora, will include songs from the Pure Sounds of Michigan ambient music album released in 2019. Through Pure Michigan social media channels, community members will be invited to help curate the playlist.
In addition, more than 100 digital and static billboards will be seen in regional and in-state markets from May 3 through May 30 inviting them to plan a Michigan getaway. All 52 static billboards will be covered in a sunlight-activated coating that helps clean the air of carbon emissions and re-releases carbon dioxide and water back into the air. Pure Michigan branding will also be displayed on and inside two new electric buses in Chicago from May 3 through May 30, highlighting Michigan’s industry leadership in design, manufacturing and delivery of the next generation of mobility.
In addition to the advertising campaign, the Pure Michigan Summer landing page is available to provide visitors with the inspiration and information to plan the perfect warm-weather getaway. Travelers can also access the digital version of the Pure Michigan Spring/Summer Travel Guide at michigan.org, which includes several articles intended to inspire warm weather travel.
This year’s total warm weather advertising budget is $7,588,254. The campaign will include 20 industry partners contributing a total of $1,680,000. In 2019, the summer ad campaign influenced $2.2 billion in traveler spending and $142 million in state tax revenue in Michigan. (Source: SMARInsights)
The summer campaign follows on the heels of a successful winter ad campaign, as the next step of a multi-phase effort to continue reintroducing Michigan as a premier four-season travel destination and location to work, live, and play. In addition, the MEDC and Pure Michigan late last year launched a “Support Local” campaign which urged Michiganders to shop, eat, and travel safely in Pure Michigan.
“The warm weather campaign builds on our ongoing efforts to provide crucial economic support to the tourism industry and its many employees during this difficult time,” Lorenz said. “Pure Michigan is a vital economic development program for the state, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have the warm weather campaign back as we continue to encourage travelers to experience this great state and all that it has to offer.”
Pure Michigan also continues to encourage businesses, visitors and local communities across the state to take the Pure Michigan Pledge, a promise to uphold local safety protocols and CDC travel guidelines to travel safely. To date, nearly 600 businesses and destinations in the state have taken the pledge.