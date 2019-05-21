Public Invited to LaFayette Bridge Replacement Open House

An open house will be held Tuesday, May 21 to discuss plans for the replacement of Bay City’s LaFayette Bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will share results from previous studies of the bascule bridge on the city’s south end, including needed repairs, a preferred design alternative, funding sources and required detour routes. People wanting to learn the details about the proposal or provide comments are asked to attend. The meeting will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bay City Hall in the Commission chambers with a formal presentation at 5:30.

Results from a 2014 feasibility study determined the benefits of replacing the bridge to outweigh the impacts and cost of continuing to repair the structure. A recent environmental assessment included a three lane bridge to accommodate pedestrian use and improve access for continual maintenance. MDOT plans to modify the preferred alternative to a two lane bridge, limiting the bridge footprint and reducing costs. The project, which is expected to start next year, will require a 24 month detour using M-13, M-25 and M-84.