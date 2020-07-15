Public Assistance Requested In Solving Burglary
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential breaking and entering. It occurred on July 6, 2020, at approximately 10:17 a.m., in the 1800 block of South Five Mile Road located in Ingersoll Township. The suspect forced entry to the front door and stole money and jewelry.
The home had a Ring video system that captured images of a vehicle and person of interest. The vehicle appears to be a dark-colored Chevy Malibu or Cruze. The subject appears to be a white male who is stocky and wearing a white face mask and gloves.
If anyone has information on the vehicle or person seen in these photos, they are asked to contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Detective bureau at 989-839-4621.