Psych Evaluation Ordered for Mt. Pleasant Man Shot by Police

A man from Mt. Pleasant will undergo a psychological evaluation after he was shot by police in February.

32-year-old Gizhep Pego is accused of pointing a handgun, later discovered to be a BB gun, at Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police on February 4. Authorities say later that night, Tribal Police responded to a report of Pego trying to force his way into a residence. Police say he fled, and during the pursuit pulled out what looked like a weapon and pointed it at officers. He was shot once in the chest by police, but survived and was released from the hospital. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun according to police.

Pego faces multiple federal charges, but officials say that he will undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.