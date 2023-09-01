WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Prudenville Man Caught with Drugs, Brass Knuckles

September 1, 2023 5:30AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Police in Roscommon County arrested a man on drug and weapon charges after allegedly finding his brass knuckles on a traffic stop.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers pulled over the vehicle on M-55 around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday for driving with with an expired license plate and a burned-out headlight. Police say during the stop, the troopers found the brass knuckles along with a bag of methamphetamine and 3 schedule four pills he didn’t have a prescription for.

The driver, a man from Prudenville, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of analogue drugs.

