Prudenville Man Caught with Drugs, Brass Knuckles

Police in Roscommon County arrested a man on drug and weapon charges after allegedly finding his brass knuckles on a traffic stop.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers pulled over the vehicle on M-55 around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday for driving with with an expired license plate and a burned-out headlight. Police say during the stop, the troopers found the brass knuckles along with a bag of methamphetamine and 3 schedule four pills he didn’t have a prescription for.

The driver, a man from Prudenville, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of analogue drugs.