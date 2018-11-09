Protestors Demonstrate Against Trump Locally And Nationwide

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Protestors opposed to this week’s decision by the President to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions gathered outside the Saginaw County Courthouse in Saginaw late Thursday afternoon.

Local activist Michelle Hurd-Riddick says the on-going Special Counsel investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

The roughly 40 people on hand joined thousands of others in communities nationwide through a campaign organized by Move On. org and locally through

Saginaw County Indivisible. Hurd-Riddick called Saginaw County Indivisible non-partisan and dedicated to greater transparency at all government levels.