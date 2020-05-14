Protesters Converge on State Capitol
A protester carries a sign during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Protestors gathered in heavy rain Thursday outside Michigan’s Capitol building in Lansing. It was organized by a conservativer activist group that has sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her Stay Home,Stay Safe executive order intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several similar protests have been held since the beginning of April
The Republican-led Legislature was not in session, and the Capitol was closed to the public. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had warned that protesters who disobeyed social distancing guidelines could be arrested, but no one was arrested Thursday.
A court is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit brought by Republican lawmakers that challenges the governor’s power to extend an emergency declaration without their input
