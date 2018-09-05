Prosecutors Weigh In On Former Priest’s Plea, Investigation Ongoing

A former Freeland area Catholic priest is looking at jail and probation after pleading no contest to sexual assault charges Tuesday, September 4.

71-year-old Robert DeLand entered the plea on six felony counts, including second degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury, attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor. DeLand was scheduled to go to trial Wednesday, Spetember 5 before he entered the plea. He will likely be sentenced to one year in jail, five years probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

The incidents occurred against three male victims who are now 23, 19 and 18 years old at the Saint Agnes Catholic Church rectory in Freeland where DeLand was a senior pastor and at DeLand’s personal condominium on Mallard Cove in Saginaw Township. Two of the men were minors at the time of the assaults.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mark Gaertner says while many people aren’t happy about the sentencing, the prosecutor’s office doesn’t have a lot of control over it.

“That is controlled by the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines. Basically, in his case, because he had no prior felony record and no prior record of these types of misdeeds, that’s why his sentence is lower than what some people would be satisfied with.”

Gaertner says the prosecutor’s office didn’t offer any plea deal to DeLand to enter the no contest plea.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Hoover says while DeLand’s sentence may seem light for the severity of his crimes, she calls it a life sentence.

“I know that a lot of people are concerned that he’s not going to prison… This way, he will be monitored by the Saginaw courts and he will be a sex offender for the remainder of his days… At least it’s my belief that given the fact that he pled to six felonies and a misdemeanor and will now be labeled as a sex offender, in a certain way, that’s a life sentence for him.”

Hoover calls the victims brave and courageous for coming forward with the accusations. She say their families are happy with the plea and are looking forward to closure.

Tittabawassee Township police detective Brian Berg agrees. He says a trial could drag out the case for months.

“My concern’s a little bit different, too, in why I like the closure on this, is because we’d have three separate juries… And if we had one juror on there that had that philosophy of protecting the Mother Church, no matter what, then we’d get a hung jury or something of that nature and then we’d revictimize the victims again. They’d have to tell their same story again and again and again to a new jury, to new trials.”

Gaertner says even though DeLand entered the plea, the investigation is ongoing. It’s being conducted by the Tittabawassee and Saginaw Township police departments, plus the Michigan State Police. In April this year, the Diocese of Saginaw also named five other priests who had been accused of sexual assault over the years and defrocked, while a sixth, Ronald Dombrowski of the Holy Family Parish in Saginaw, was also being investigated this year. No charges were filed against him.

According to Gaertner, however, the diocese is not being cooperative with the investigations.

“I would say that they’re just generally uncooperative. We cannot rely on them for information. The police agencies have to gather it on their own.”

Gaertner says police are looking at all angles as the investigation continues. He credits each of the departments for following the evidence of the case and not emotion.